LAHORE - Information has reached the Punjab Assembly that Sindh legislature is successfully running two beauty salons for its women legislators and it has helped overcome the issue of quorum to a greater extent.

A comparative study shows that house adjournments in Sindh Assembly caused by the lack of quorum are comparatively less in number compared with the Punjab legislature where the quorum breaks more often than not. This has been attributed to the salons which ensure women legislator’s presence in the Assembly.

It has been learnt that taking a cue from the neighbouring province, Punjab government is also considering setting up of salons inside the Punjab Assembly premises as one of the measures to cope with the persistent problem of maintaining quorum in the House.

Following the adjournment of Monday’s sitting on the quorum issue, Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad was seen grumbling about overall attitude of the members towards the Assembly business.

As he stood worried outside the Assembly, he specifically mentioned the women legislators who were always in a hurry to leave the Assembly to reach the beauty salons to get ready for the weddings and other functions.

“May be we also have to give a serious thought to provide this facility here to overcome the quorum issue”, he said in a lighter vein in an informal chat with reporters.

One may partially agree with the Chief Whip because it is the women lawmakers who are instrumental in maintaining the quorum most of the time.

The total number of women on the treasury benches is 62, out which around 40 or so are always found in the Assembly.

But perhaps the government thinks that their attendance can be improved further by providing them the facility of salons in the Assembly premises.

It is duty of the Chief Whip to gather sufficient number of members to keep the House in quorum. But the poor Rana from Nankana district is not getting any additional allowance for this thankless job.

So much so, his overall monthly emoluments have already been curtailed after his elevation as special assistant to the Punjab chief minister. Previously, he was better off working as parliamentary secretary for information department.

Though 130 treasury members had marked their attendance in the Assembly register on Monday, yet the sitting had to be adjourned till next day due to lack of quorum.

This only means that most of the members had left the Assembly after marking their attendance. And this makes them eligible to receive the TA and DA and other perks without even actually attending the sitting. The Assembly secretariat has not yet evolved any mechanism to see if all the members marking their attendance also take part in the assembly proceedings.