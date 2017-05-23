RAHIM YAR KHAN-A district administration team in a raid seized 1,084 official gunny bags and 460 privately purchased ones from a CNG station at Fatehpur Kamal on National Highway, some 63 kilometres from here.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sucrat Amman Rana, Khanpur Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Raza raided Quality CNG Station and arrested some middlemen involved in illegally filling the gunny bags released from Food Department with wheat.

The AC told the DC that these middlemen got official gunny bags through forgery and were filling the bags with wheat illegally. The AC seized 300 filled wheat bags and 60 empty bags from the station as well as 784 filled wheat bags and 400 empty bags loaded at a trailer. He registered the case against CNG station owners and trailer driver.

The DC is monitoring the wheat procurement drive himself in the district and the middlemen will not be allowed at any cost, the AC said. According to official sources, District Food Controller has failed to control the role of middlemen in wheat procurement and the DC was keen to eliminate all the illegal practices in wheat procurement. Some days earlier, a few traders and middlemen were arrested in Bhong area involved in illegal wheat purchasing and the DC recovered the official gunny bags.a