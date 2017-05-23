ISLAMABAD - Like the previous parliamentary year, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again left his main political rival PTI chief Imran Khan behind in the parliament attendance register.

The PTI chief showed up in the National Assembly only for two sittings while the prime minister was in attendance for five days before the completion of the fourth parliamentary year.

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the 43rd National Assembly session today (Tuesday), which would help the PML-N government complete 130 mandatory days to keep the NA in session.

The last National Assembly session was prorogued on May 18. The 43rd session with a break of four days will help the government to avoid violation of constitutional obligation as the next parliamentary year (5th year) will start from June 1.

The constitution makes it obligatory for the 342-seat lower house of parliament to be in session for at least 130 days in each parliamentary year. The present house/sitting has to meet for a further couple of days.

The constitution, in clause (2) of its Article 54, says “the National Assembly shall meet for not less than one hundred and thirty working days in each year” - the “working days” including any day of a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament and up to two days of adjournment, such as a weekend recess.

According to the data compiled by an independent entity (FAFEN), both the main leaders of the country have attended the National Assembly sessions less than 10 times in total 96 days (till the completion of 42nd NA session).

“The chances of both the leaders (Imran and PM Nawaz) for attending 43rd NA session [which will continue for three to four days] are also grim,” said parliamentary sources.

The breakup reveals that MQM’s parliamentary leader Farooq Sattar and PML-Q’s parliamentary leader Pervez Elahi missed 82 proceedings of National Assembly in this parliamentary year.

Both the parliamentary leaders JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Pir Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi of PML-F also missed 79 sessions this year.

Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader Sahibzada Tariq Ullah remained present for 76 times, becoming the top attendee in the National Assembly. PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Naveed Qamar missed 23 days of National Assembly and secured the second position among the regular parliamentary leaders.

PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai marked presence for 71 times in total 96 days. QWP’s leader Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao attended 69 days, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour 68 days, Usman Khan Tarrakai from AJIP 66 days and APML’s Iftikharuddin 63 days, Muhammad Ijazul Haq from PML-Z 62 days, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad of AML 60 days, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi of NPP 41 days, Syed Essa Nori from BNP 39 days while NP’s Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai missed 67 sessions.

According to available figures of federal ministers, Pir Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi despite being a federal minister missed 79 sessions of this year. Abdul Qadir Baloch attended 61 sessions in the fourth parliamentary year, Abid Sher Ali 63 sessions, Ahsan Iqbal missed 68 days.

Akram Khan Durrani attended only 30 days of National Assembly sessions, Anusha Rahman and Ahmad Khan 57, Ch Nisar Ali Khan 35, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary 72, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi 41, Jam Kamal Khan 54, Khawaja Muhammad Asif 45, Khawaja Saad Rafique 35, Khurram Dastgir Khan 31, Marriyum Aurangzeb 79, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada 76, Baleegh-ur-Rehman 57, Muhammad Barjees Tahir 71, Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat 64, Rana Tanveer Hussain 53, Saira Afzal Tarar PML-N 46, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf 52, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 39, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed 93, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan 64, Usman Ibrahim 70 and Zahid Hamid Khan of PML-N 85 days.