The Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) Forman Christian College Lahore is holding two-day training for the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab (SWD) and representatives of NGOs here on May 22-23, 2017.

The training is part of a larger project titled “Social Welfare Department: The Provincial Face of Regulation and Interaction with NGOs” being conducted by the CPPG with the support of the USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program.

The training on “Social Welfare Department and NGOs” is a collaborative program with the Social Welfare Department and NGO’s. The event will span over two days of interactive sessions, which will cover aspects such as the public private partnership, conflict management, team building, and negotiation skills, among other topics. 11 SWD officials and 13 NGO’s representatives from across Punjab are participating in the training.

This training is the second in a series of trainings being arranged by CPPG as part of the capacity building component of the ongoing project with the SWD. It aims to equip participants with the skills and tools required to work in collaboration with each other for effective service delivery.

Dr. Saeed Shafqat, Professor and Founding Director of the CPPG, welcomed the participants and informed the participants about the key features of the project. He said our primary objective is to build an environment of trust, confidence and partnership between the government and the NGO’s and Civil Society.

Dr. Imdad Hussain, CPPG Senior Research Fellow Raheem ul Haque, Dr Raja Ali Saleem, Research Fellow Maheen Saleem Khosa, Saba Shahid, Raffat Malik and Muhammad Hassan among others also participated in the event.