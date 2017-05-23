Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakria stated that Pakistan expressed total solidarity with government and people of United Kingdom in wake of Manchester blast.

We strongly condemn terrorist incident in #Manchester that caused loss of 19 precious human lives & injured scores — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 23, 2017





On official twitter handle of Foreign Office, Zakria said "Pakistan offers condolences with families of bereaved while prays for quick recovery of injured."

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Govt &ppl of UK & offers condolences to the bereaved families & pray for recovery of injured — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 23, 2017

Zakria further stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also condemned that attack and vowed to stand with people and government of UK in this hard time.

PM Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion that occurred in #Manchester, resulting in death of 22 persons and injuring many others — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 23, 2017





PM has urged for ‘concerted efforts’ for elimination of terrorism, said Zakria.

PM stated that elimination of terrorism requires concerted efforts &such acts targeted towards innocent people is highly condemnable — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 23, 2017





At least 22 people were killed in a blast at a concert in the English city of Manchester on Monday where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion.

British police said the incident, in which at least 59 people were injured, was being treated as a terrorist incident. Police carried out a controlled explosion on a suspect device several hours after the blast.

Police said they responded to reports of an explosion shortly after 10:35 pm (2135 GMT) at the arena, which has a capacity for 21,000 people, and where the US singer had been performing to an audience that included many children.