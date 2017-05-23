ISLAMABAD - US President Donald Trump’s indifferent attitude at the US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh has left Pakistan fuming as Islamabad tried to reassure Washington on its role against terrorism, The Nation has learnt.

A senior official at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan had contacted the US through the diplomatic channels after Trump did not even mention Pakistan in his speech at the summit.

“This has of course hurt us. We expected acknowledgement of our role and our commitment to defeat terrorism,” he said.

Addressing the Muslim-majority nations Donald Trump named India as the country affected by terrorism. He totally ignored Pakistan in his speech.

At a time when India, Afghanistan and Iran were accusing Pakistan of terrorism, Trump’s speech did little to help the only nuclear-armed Muslim nation.

Afghanistan and India, in particular, have been targeting Pakistan for allegedly exporting terrorism, though Pakistan is actually the victim of terror being exported by these countries.

Indian role in fanning terrorism inside Pakistan has been proved beyond doubt with the arrest and conviction of Kulbushan Jadhav. And, everyone knows that TTP and the likes have safe havens in Afghanistan from where they launch bloody attacks on Pakistan.

Then, there have been skirmishes on both the border with Afghanistan and the Line of Control (LoC) with India.

The US in the recent months has pressed Pakistan to settle issues with Afghanistan through talks.

Washington has shown clear tilt towards India too on the issue of terrorism.

Another official at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Pakistan had counted its sacrifices in the war against terrorism during the diplomatic contacts with the US.

“Our ambassador to the US [Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry] and other diplomats will also take up this issue in Washington,” he said.

The official said that Trump’s speech damaged Pakistan’s efforts to convince the world that “we are seriously fighting terrorists.”

He said terming India as victim of terrorism when PM Sharif was attending the summit, did not send a good message.

In his speech in Riyadh, President Trump asked the Muslim-majority countries to make sure the terrorists did not find “sanctuary” on their soil.

Prime Minister Sharif, representing a frontline state in war against terrorism, was not invited to speak at the summit, disappointing the whole nation.

There was also no proper meeting with President Trump on the sidelines apart from the brief interaction.

The Foreign Office though had already announced there will be no bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit due to the heavy agenda.

Back home however, the US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale met Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday and acknowledged Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Ambassador Hale noted President Donald Trump’s call during his speech at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit for a vision of peace, security, and prosperity, and unity in conquering extremism and terrorism, said a US embassy statement.

He also discussed the Afghanistan issue with General Bajwa.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday mocked PM Sharif for not being invited to speak at the summit in Riyadh.

Khan said Sharif listened to Trump’s speech as he labelled elected Palestinian representatives as terrorists and accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism.

He claimed the Riyadh Summit was held to isolate Iran.

After the embarrassment in Riyadh, Prime Minister Sharif spoke to journalists in Madina vowing to eliminate terrorism from the face of the earth with the help of other countries.

The prime minister maintained his interaction with President Trump remained fruitful.

Former ambassador Abida Hussain said Pakistan must try to build confidence with the US and improve bilateral relations.

She said Pakistan expects the US to help resolve the Kashmir issue with India and back Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace.

International relations expert Dr AZ Hilali said the recent visit of US National Security Adviser Lt-Gen HR McMaster had raised hopes of better Pak-US ties but Trump’s speech was disappointing.

“McMaster is considered close to Donald Trump. His visit was received as positive. Pakistan should work to build confidence with the US,” he said.

Hilali said that Pak-US relations do have ups and downs but Washington should not ignore Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“We should work to remove their misunderstandings. US should play its role for balance of power in South Asia,” he added.

