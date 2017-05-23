Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry says, Realignments in Asia are posing new challenges to Pakistan adding the country has dealt with such challenges in the past and will overcome the existing ones, too.

He was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by a number of Pakistani American Organizations here on the evening of 21 May 2017. The community leaders, students, businessmen, and Pakistani Americans from different walks of life met the Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry and expressed their views on how to further strengthen Pakistan-US ties.

“US perceptions about Pakistan lag behind the reality, which is changing every month,” said Chaudhry while explaining how in the last three years terrorists had been defeated and forced to flee across the border or hide in some urban centres. “And we are cleaning them up too,” he said. “We are a loving people, a caring people and this love and care represents Pakistan, not a handful of extremists.”

Chaudhry reminded the US policymakers that in the past, Pakistan did act as a bridge between the United States and China and was willing to play that role again.

The Ambassador informed the participants about the improving security situation in the country due to the successes in our fight against terrorism and the resolve of the government to root out the extremist and anti Pakistan forces. He also highlighted economic turnaround of the country and the new investment opportunities it provides to the investors.

Aizaz Chaudhry paid a rich tribute to the role of US-based Pakistanis not only in strengthening Pakistan's economy but also in showcasing soft image and goodwill for the country. He also informed the audience that improving the consular facilitation is a high priority for the Embassy and our four consulates.

Ambassador Chaudhry called upon the young Pakistani Americans to build upon the achievements of the previous generation and to play an active role in local politics.

The envoy shared details of meeting with a group of US lawmakers he met in the day. One of them, Congress­woman Sheila Jackson, urged the ambassador to arrange for a congressional visit to Pakistan so that the US lawmakers could see the changing realities in the country and adjust their perceptions.

Congressman Al Green emphasised the need for the Pakistani-American community to play its role in improving US-Pakistan relations.

Congressman Bato O’Rourke noted that Pakistan too was a victim of terrorism and had made enormous sacrifices in the fight against this menace.

The Consul General, in her welcome remarks, highlighted the important role being played by the Pakistani diaspora in promoting the positive image of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Ambassador was presented with a shield from the notable community members.