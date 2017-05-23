Joint Investigation team (JIT) that was formed to probe much-hyped Panama Leaks case has prepared questionnaire for Sharif family on today.

A six-member JIT headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia has developed queries to be asked from Sharif family regarding their assets.

These questions are: 1) From where investment for Dubai factory came? 2) How were the dues paid? 3) Where is the record of giving money to Qatari family? 4) How London flats were transferred to Sharif family? And 5) How Jeddah steel mill was installed?

Earlier, JIT filed a preliminary report in Supreme Court after which the court directed to complete investigation in 60 days. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said the court has full confidence in the team and its work. He asked the JIT to inform the court if any hurdles are created by an institution or if any department refuses to cooperate.

The bench also rejected PTI’s plea to conduct the hearing in open court and to share the report, remarking: ‘Tell us the law under which an officer is bound to reveal the details during investigation.’

The court, while adjourning the hearing till June 7, ordered to reseal the report and submit it in the registrar office.

Panama Papers had published a leak of documents belonging to Mossack Fonseca, a law firm in April 2016 creating uproar in Pakistan among other countries. The leak was studied by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and stated names of incumbent as well as former leaders of the world who owned shell companies.

Opposition parties in Pakistan saw offshore companies owned by daughter and two sons of PM Nawaz as means to either stash wealth in foreign accounts or purchase assets abroad.

The top court took up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami and reserved the verdict in February after conducting hearings on daily basis.