KASUR-The patrolling police personnel are looting citizens in the name of frisking at the check-posts across Kasur district, The Nation has learnt.

During a survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that the corrupt patrolling police personnel have been sweeping citizens' pockets at the check-posts, established for snap-checking in different areas of the district. They said that these check-posts were set up for security purpose but the lawmen have made it safe places for minting money. People, especially at night, are intercepted by the patrolling cops for frisking or checking documents of their vehicles, the residents said. "Despite having all original documents of the vehicles, the patrolling cops do not let people go," they said, alleging that in spite of possessing all original documents of the vehicles, the citizens are helpless before the corrupt personnel. "They get no choice but to pay the officials hush money to get rid of them," they charged.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action against black sheep in the patrolling police and awarded them exemplary punishment for misusing their authority.