ISLAMABAD - A high-powered delegation comprising senior officer-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) called on Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here on Monday.

The delegation headed by PBA Chairman Mian Aamer Mehmood comprised Sultan Lakhani, Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Shakeel Masud Hussain and Tahir A Khan.

Matters related to media industry, role of media towards safeguarding national and security interests, issues of national importance and the Axact case was discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. Talking to the delegation, the interior minister reiterated his call that media must play its role and utilise its immense power to further national interests, safeguard their social and religious values and prove itself as a bulwark against the tide of extremism, fanaticism and the mayhem, which was often created in the name of freedom of expression.

Appreciating the important role that media has played especially towards rejection of terrorist narrative and promoting unity and oneness of the nation in the fight against militancy, the minister said that he was holding a meeting with all representative bodies of media including the APNS, the CPNE and the PBA today for evolving a consensus policy to safeguard national security interests of Pakistan. Matter of national importance including progress in various cases that have adversely affected the image of Pakistan abroad also came under discussion.

The delegation also raised its concerns regarding the progress into the Axact scandal and said some media channels were being funded through dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.

The minister observed that no compromise would be made towards anything that would affect the image of the country or violated laws of the land. He said that efforts were underway to ensure that independent media progress and prospers in an open and transparent manner.

The government would make every effort to support and facilitate the progress of an independent media that serves as strength not only of the nation but also of democracy and rule of law in the country, the minister said.

Talking about national narrative against extremism and militant mindset, the interior minister observed that a national narrative had been prepared to counter extremism and urged the media to play its role towards projecting their national narrative.

He said that he was looking forward to his meeting with media organisations on Tuesday in order to have an open and frank discussion on all relevant issues in order to have optimum, conducive, working environment for independent media to flourish and prosper.