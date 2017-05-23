Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that PIA has been directed to operate ATR aircraft flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Gwadar.

In an interview, Ahsan Iqbal said that at present ATR aircraft is being used for air service between Karachi and Gwadar and with increasing traffic there is need to start air service from Lahore and Islamabad for the port city.

He said new international airport is under construction at Gwadar which would be completed in about two years time after that big aircraft including Boeing and Airbus would land in Gwadar.

He agreed with a suggestion that a major road be named after former Prime Minister Feroz Khan Noon who negotiated the handing over of Gwadar to Pakistan by Oman on 8 December 1958.