PIA flight PK-353, en-route to Peshawar from Karachi, carrying 116 passengers, made emergency landing at Multan airport after fire erupts in plane’s kitchen.

PIA said that fire erupted suddenly in the kitchen of the Peshawar bound flight Pk-353 few minutes after taking off from Karachi airport that enforced pilot to make emergency landing at Multan airport. No causality was reported according to initial reports.

On May 9, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot reportedly has taken a young Chinese woman to cockpit by violating the safety rule, while the video, in this connection, immediately went viral.

Captain Shahzad Aziz reportedly invited the Chinese passenger to the cockpit during a flight from Tokyo to Beijing few days ago.

On May 16, the British authorities detained 13 crew members from PIA’s flight PK-758 coming from Islamabad to London over security threats. However, the crew was later released as nothing suspicious was found during the search of the crew and plane during an investigation at the Heathrow Airport.

On May 22, air Security Force (ASF) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 kilograms of heroin from PIA London bound flight and five accused have taken into custody in this connection.