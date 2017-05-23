MADINA MUNAWWARAH - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday called for an accord among the Islamic countries to eliminate the menace of terrorism, which is affecting the world peace.

“With a financial cost of around $120 billion and thousands of precious human lives, Pakistan has suffered a lot due to this scourge,” the prime minister said in an informal interaction with media persons accompanying him during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said as the Western world was uniting against terrorism, the Muslim world should also be on the same page to tackle this threat.

The prime minister, who was in the Kingdom to attend the first ever Arab Islamic American Summit on terrorism at the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, said Pakistan owing to its war against terrorism had curbed this menace to the large extent.

Afghanistan should also wage a war against terrorism, he added.

To a question about his interaction with US President Donald Trump during the Summit, PM Sharif said, “It was a good meeting”.

During the Summit, the prime minister added, he had an interaction with some other leaders as well.

Premier Nawaz Sharif later offered Asr prayer at Masjid-e-Nabvi. He prayed for peace in the Muslim world as well as prosperity and development of the country.

Pakistani community present on the occasion were very delighted to see the prime minister, waved him and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long live Pakistan).

