LAHORE - The Opposition in the Punjab Assembly yesterday asked the government not to follow the line of American President Donald Trump to isolate Iran.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rashid expressed annoyance over the treatment meted out to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia, saying it was not befitting the head of the country which was a nuclear power and had played a key role in curbing terrorism, suffering the loss of thousands of human lives and money. The highly cold response to PM Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia had humiliated the whole nation, he added.

The leader of the opposition was highly critical of the US president’s speech in Saudi Arabia and said it was nothing but an attempt to create rift in the Islamic world and isolate Iran. He said Pakistan had always pursued the policy of neutrality and the Parliament of the country had also laid down the principle of not joining any camp in the Muslim world, so Pakistan must avoid following the dictates of Trump about isolating Iran.

Mian Mahmoodur Rashid urged the government to continue performing the reconciliatory role to end disputes among the Muslim states without joining any specific camp.

The leader of the opposition seemed highly grieved over Trump’s attitude to ignore Pakistan’s role and the great sacrifices it has rendered and was still doing to end terrorism and establish peace in the world. It was regrettable that the US president described India as a victim of terrorism although India had unleashed widespread terrorism in Held Kashmir and was involved in terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi. The US president remained oblivious of atrocities of the Modi government, he elaborated. He said Trump wanted end to terrorism in the world, but America itself was the main promoter of terrorism around the globe.

The opposition leader attributed the cold response to the PM-led Pakistan delegation at the summit and zero mention of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror to the failed foreign policy of the country. He also questioned the visit of the PM when there was nothing for this country at the summit.

While Rashid was on his legs, the opposition began to chant slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which, surprisingly, did not receive the matching response from the treasury which was visibly low profile on the PM’s visit.

Minutes before the opposition pointed out quorum, Dr Farzana of the treasury attempted to back the PM visit, saying he did not compromise on the national interests. A noisy scene gripped the Punjab Assembly and an opposition member amid it pointed out lack of quorum. Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan suspended proceedings of the house, first for five minutes, then for 20 minutes, which lasted for 35 minutes, to let the house get the minimum strength of 93 members to proceed, but to no avail, on which the chair adjourned the session till 10am Tuesday (today).

Earlier, during the question hour, the house took answers from the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education from Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq. To a question on the illegal business of sale of human kidneys and their transplantation, the house was told it was going on privately and the government had adopted zero-tolerance policy in this regard and was taking every possible measure to curb the practice.

The minister said not only an authority had been set up to check the practice of illegal transplantation of human kidneys but vigilance committees had also been put in place in every district to keep an eye against this business.

As the minister, answering the question of JI’s Dr Waseem Akhtar, said death rate of the neuro patients at the critical care unit of Jinnah Hospital was about 40 percent which met the standard set internationally, the member said the World Health Organisation had set the death rate of neuro patients in critical condition 10 percent. The minister promised to consult the relevant surgeons and others to bring the ratio further down.