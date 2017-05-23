ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday inducted third China-made vessel “Darya-e-Dasht” in its fleet. A special ceremony was held in Karachi, which was attended by Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo as chief guest. The Ambassador of China, Sun Weidong, and Consul General of China in Karachi also attended. Bizenjo congratulated the PMSA on induction of the vessel. He lauded the services of Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for the security of Pakistan Marine borders.