Karachi - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said yesterday that conspiracies were hatched against leaders of Pakistan People’s Party, they were criticised by the opponents but remained steadfast for the democratic system which made possible the first smooth political transition in country’s history.

He was talking to participants of a meeting at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPPCCI) at Federation House Karachi that was attended by President FPCCI Zubair F Tufail, former CE TDAP and former president FPCCI SM Muneer and vice presidents FPCCI Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Saqib Fayyaz Magoon.

He said that whenever Nawaz Sharif was trapped by an institution, he wore black suit and a tie and moved court but PPP never did so and it was due to the PPP that the incumbent government was able to complete its four years.

“We want this government to complete five years and we did not move court on Panama Papers as we consider that Parliament is the supreme forum to discuss such issues,” he said, adding, that all issues should be resolved in the parliament even if required an amendment in the constitution. He said the face running the government could be replaced but still they wanted this government to complete its tenure. “Change of face will not matter but unfortunately Nawaz Sharif wants to be in the power seat at any cost,” he said.

He said everyone should work for strengthening the system and institutions in the country and the faces should not matter. “We respected court order for removal of Yousuf Raza Gilani as he was replaced by Raja Pervez Ashraf but the system remained intact and continued to run smoothly,” he said, adding, that if they had also adopted the PML-N strategy to attack judiciary then it would have also ended in intervention from outsiders.

“After 70 years, it is now time for us to build a better Pakistan for our future generations and media should play its positive role and hold debates for resolution of issues rather than mere fighting between political leaders,” he said.

He said those who had claimed to change their names if failed to end load shedding were nowhere and were now in search of new name. “Country suffered a huge loss in 2010 through restriction on LNG import from an institution and if the decision would have implemented at that time the electricity situation could have far better than today,” he said, adding, that circular debt had reached upto 430b and small provinces were blamed for electricity theft despite there was more electricity theft in Lahore than any part of Sindh. “If this situation arises then Sindh province will also blame others for gas theft,” he said.

He maintained that water crisis had become one of the major issues of Karachi and it should be resolved through installation of filter plants.