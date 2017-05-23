HAFIZABAD-A local PTI leader claimed on Monday to clinch all five seats of national and provincial assembly from Hafizabad district in the next general elections.

Addressing the party workers, former MNA/MPA and PTI district leader Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said he believes in serving masses. He claimed that he got Tehsil Hafizabad upgraded to district level, adding he also got established three interchanges of motorways in the district, dozens of schools and colleges and upgraded local hospitals. Residents of Hafizabad district had witnessed unprecedented development during his tenure as an MNA or MPA, he claimed. He asked the workers to spare no effort to make the PTI successful in the elections.

Seminar highlights consumers' rights

Every shopkeeper is bound to give receipt of every item to the consumer, otherwise he is liable to be fined and imprisoned up to two years.

ADLC Court Malik Asim Ali Awan stated at a seminar held in connection with World Consumer Rights Day.

He said consumer courts in 17 districts including Hafizabad have started functioning for protection of the consumers' rights. He urged the consumers to complain to the administration without affixing any court fee if any shopkeeper violates the rules.

Ramazan bazaars to provide relief for public

HAFIZABAD- People will be provided all kinds of daily-use items on subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars that are to be functional from May 24 (tomorrow) in the district.

According to Acting Deputy Commissioner Allah Ditta Warraich, four Ramazan Bazaars in each tehsil – Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian and Sukheke Mandi – of Hafizabad district have been established. He said 10 kg sugar and a 10 kg sack of flour will be provided at subsidised and less then market rates. The DC also directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of essential commodities on officially fixed rates. He also ordered them to launch a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders.