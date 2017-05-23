Governor Madina Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan's role in fight against terrorism.

He expressed these views while interacting with Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif at Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina.

The premier said, “Pakistan highly values its relations with Saudi Arabia. Relations between the two countries are time tested and they have grown with passage of time.”

He also said, “Pakistan wants to take its relations with Saudi Arabia to new heights.”

The governor said, “We highly regard the friendship with Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are brotherly countries with common bonds of faith.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad after concluding his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to attend the first US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Sunday.

President of the United States Donald Trump and leaders of the Muslim Ummah had gathered at the event to discuss measures to counter terrorism and extremism.

During his visit, the PM highlighted that, “Being the frontline state, Pakistan had rendered remarkable sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism. The rising tide of terrorism and extremism is the most daunting challenge that the world confronts today.” He also interacted with US President and Saudi King.