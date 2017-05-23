ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday made it clear that obstruction from any department or individual to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), digging into the foreign assets of ruling Sharif family.

The observation was made by the three-member bench, formed to implement the Panama Papers majority judgment after the JIT submitted a first quarterly report.

All members of the JIT appeared before the bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, and submitted three sets of the report in sealed envelope.

After going through the report and at the end of the proceeding, the judges asked the JIT head, Wajid Zia, to seal and submit the same to the SC Registrar Office.

“Don’t compromise on the investigation for the benefit of other side,” Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed told the team. Justice Ejaz said: “We won’t sell the law to gain popularity.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and General Secretary Jehangir Tareen and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid were present during the proceeding.

Justice Ejaz Afzal said: “Nothing to say about the report.” He asked the JIT to keep one thing in mind that the exercise needs to be completed in the timeframe provided in the apex court judgment.

“We mean business and you mean business. If at any stage, there is any unknown impediment in your work, let the court know. The documents have to be collected in time in a fair manner, this has to be kept in mind,” Justice Ejaz said.

Justice Saeed said: “We are not dissatisfied. We know you are heading in the right direction. We have a lot of confidence in your team. We don’t want to make anyone comment at this stage. If there is any problem that someone is not cooperating with you or showing hesitation, inform us and we would pass an appropriate order.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan also said: “Any sort of interference would not be tolerated. The investigation should be completed in time. These are solemn and serious proceedings. People would know when time comes.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry after the conclusion of the proceeding showed up at the rostrum and made a request to the jury for providing him with a copy of the JIT investigation report.

“This is not our personal case, every citizen of Pakistan wanted to know it,” he said. Justice Ejaz asked him to cite any law to get the report shared.

“We will go by the law. Tell us any provision of the Pakistan Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Police Law where the investigation report is shared,” the judge said and added: “At no stage, we will deviate from the law.”

The hearing is adjourned till June 7.

On April 20, a five-member larger bench of the apex court announced the verdict in the Panama Leaks case and ordered the formation of JIT to further investigate the case.

The court also directed the prime minister and his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz to appear before the JIT as and when required. The court ordered that the JIT may also examine evidence and material, if any, already available with the FIA and NAB relating to or having any nexus with the possession or acquisition of the foreign assets.

