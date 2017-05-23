A report submitted by police today in country’s top court disclosed existence of several such villages across Punjab where people are living with only a single Kidney.

According to details, Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing of suo moto notice on illegal organ harvesting. The 53-page-report was compiled by Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kyani.

The report stated that illegal kidney transplant is rampant in parts of country including Islamabad, Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan whereas several registered organizations are also involved in this illicit practice.

The report further narrated that only Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) can take action against those registered organizations involved in this appalling practice whereas Islamabad does not fall in jurisdiction of ordinance which terms illegal sale of kidney a punishable offence.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar termed illegal harvesting of organs an ulcer for society and said donors of organs had been subjected to great exploitation.

Last August, the SC took suo moto notice of a letter written by Dr Adib Rizvi of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), in which he had said that transplant tourism, in which kidney patients living abroad visit Pakistan for the purpose of transplantation with vended organs, was earning the country a bad name.