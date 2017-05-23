Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said Tuesday that law enforcement agencies have arrested people suspected of involvement in deadly attacks on lawyers in Quetta and Shah Noorani shrine.

At 70 lawyers were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside Civil Hospital in Quetta. The lawyers had rushed to hospital after their bar president was brought to the facility with fatal bullet wounds.

In November last year, a suicide bomber struck the Sufi shrine of Shah Noorani, killing more than 50 people.

Addressing a press conference along with Inspector General of Balochistan police Ahsan Mehboob and others, Bugti termed the arrest of accused a great success to restore peace to the province.

He lauded police, Levies and Balochistan Frontier Corps for making efforts to round up the culprits involved in such high-profile terrorists activities and said the government will soon increase the salaries of law enforcement agencies officials in the province.

He said efforts are also being made to improve professional capacity of law enforcement officials and all available resources will be utilised in this regard.