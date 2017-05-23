KARACHI: Bail application of 11 people charged for being involved in provocative speech on August 22, 2016 has been approved by the Sindh High Court.

Today during hearing of the hate speech case, petitioners were asked to submit bail bonds of Rs100,000 each and their bail applications were approved.

Cases against the petitioners were lodged at Artillery Maidan police station in the city.

Earlier Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar said, Sindh High Court had accepted his application and granted him and Aamir Khan pre-arrest bail in different cases.