Suhail Anwer Siyal has been appointed as Sindh Interior Minister while Information Ministry is handed over to Nasir Hussain Shah, reported Waqt News.

The ministries are been handed over to these members of Sindh Assembly as the provincial government changed the cabinet.

Maula Baksh Chandio is already working as Advisor of Sindh Chief Minister in Information and Archive ministry.

Suhail Anwer Hiyat is a senior leader of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian and has worked as Sindh Home Minister.