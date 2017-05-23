GUJRANWALA/KASUR-Three under arrest accused involved in dacoity and robbery incidents including the alleged killer of the reporter of a private TV channel were killed by their accomplices in two incidents occurred in different areas here on Monday.

In Gujranwala, two under-custody dacoits were allegedly killed by their accomplices when they ambushed a police team here at Awan Chowk. The police team was escorting the accused to a hideout for recovery of arms. In crossfire, both the accused received bullets wounds and died on the spot while the assailants succeeded in fleeing the scene. The police have shifted the dead bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

In Kasur, the alleged murderer of a private news channel's reporter was killed in a 'shootout' with police in Bhagiana Kalan here the other night.

According to the police spokesman, a search operation was launched to nick the dacoits who had killed the reporter, Mian Abdur Razzaq, during a robbery attempt in Khuddian Khas. During the search, the Ellahabad Police arrested notorious dacoit, Rifat alias Baba, wanted in 18 different cases of dacoity and robbery like heinous crime. Police got his remand from the court and were escorting him for recovery of arms. Near Dholan village, his three accomplices opened fire on the police van and managed to get the accused released from the police custody. The police rushed after them and near Bhagiana, Rifat was killed in a 'shootout' while his accomplices managed to flee away. Police claimed that he was the main culprit of the reporter's killing. Police also recovered arms from the scene and shifted his body to hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.