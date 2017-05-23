CHITRAL-Officials of all the state departments in Chitral were advised to work hard with honesty for timely completion of all developmental projects, being executed in the district.

Chairing a meeting in Booni town, MPA Sardar Hussain asked the District Officer Health to appoint staff in civil dispensaries and hand over the land, inside THQ Hospital Booni, to Communication and Works (CW) Department for the construction of new a block. He advised CW Xen Maqbool Azam to hire well-reputed contractors to ensure quality in construction.

The MPA expressed concerns over substandard quality work of the Public Health Engineering Department, saying most of their drinking water schemes in Khot, Zang Lasht and Mulko villages could not bring relief to the public.

He asked the DO education to launch inquiry into embezzlement of Parents Teachers Council funds. He said at some schools, headmasters nominate only those parents as PTC members whose children are not students of the school. He said they are selected only to embezzle funds. He also ordered repair to the dilapidated school buildings. He directed the forest officials to prevent people from trees logging.

DC Shahab Hamid Yusufzai and officers of all the departments concerned attended the meeting.