LAYYAH-A speeding bus crushed to death two women, which stirred up a protest here on Monday.

According Rescue 1122 sources, a Karachi-bound passenger bus hit a motorcycle near Jaman Shah on Layyah-Kot Addu Road. Resultantly, two women died on the spot while son of one of the women got injured. The injured Muhammad Muneer was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan. It is learnt that the affected family was returning from a suburban area where they had gone due to the death of a youth died after a tractor-trolley knocked him down.

Following the accident, hundreds of people gathered on the spot and staged a protest against traffic police. They said the traffic police failed to regulate heavy traffic on the road. The protesters demanded cancellation of the registration of the private company, causing everyday accident due to speeding.

Later, the DSP Traffic and other police officers held negotiation with the protesters and assured them of justice.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver and his helper.