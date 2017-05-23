GUJRANWALA-US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw has said that his country is enjoying strong and cordial relations with Pakistan while steps would be taken to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Addressing the office-bearers and members of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday, Fedkiw further said that Gujranwala was well known industrial city which produced international standard products. He urged the industrialists and traders to come forward and introduce their products at international market. He also invited the local industrialists to participate in the exhibitions to be held in America. Chamber President Saeed Ahmed Taj, Vice President Kamran Khalid Butt also addressed the participants.

Earlier, Mr Fedkiw attended a ceremony held at the residence of MNA Mehmood Bashir Virk. Federal minister for trade Engineer Khuram Dastgir Khan also accompanied him.

22 POS HELD IN RAIDS

Police claimed to have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a general hold-up and seized illicit arms recovered from them.

Police parties set up pickets at various points in the city and surrounding areas and arrested 22 proclaimed offenders while two rifles, seven pistols, 37 liter alcohol and 900 gram Charas were also recovered from the accused persons. CPO Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers to carry on general hold-up in the district.