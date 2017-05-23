MARDAN - Abdul Wali Khan University was reopened on Monday following killing of student of Journalism Department, Mashal Khan by a mob on April 13 last.

The students of the university that remained closed for over a month, has reached the main campus and resumed their studies.

The decision to open the campuses phase-wise was taken at a meeting of the varsity's syndicate committee a few days ago. Tight security arrangements were made on this occasion.

According to university officials, political activities have been banned in the premises of the campus.

However, the university's Garden Campus, where student Mashal Khan was brutally killed on April 13, will be reopened on May 25, while classes at Shankar Campus would start from May 24.

Meanwhile, the Mardan police have seized weapons and narcotics during a search operation of the hostel of Abdul Wali Khan University, a press statement issued by local police on Monday said.

According to the release, the local police conducted a search operation in the university Garden campus hostels and seized weapons and drugs.

The police recovered four 30-bore pistols, 10 magazines, 95 bullets, two bullets of SMG, three empties, three iron first, 200 gram of hashish, five bundles of wear, four shish types of equipment along with five packet flavors, and two ice equipment.

The raiding police team clear the university hostel and later handed over to the university administration. The press statement further stated that local police have also prepared a security plan for the Abdul Wali Khan university Garden campus.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), one sub-inspector (SI), five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), six head constables and 60 police constables will perform security duty in the Garden campus of the university.





Our Correspondent