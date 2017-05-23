SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): Six accused allegedly gang-raped a woman at a football manufacturing-unit near village Glotiyaan Kalan, Daska tehsil, late the other night.

According to the FIR (No 233/2017) registered by the Daska Saddr Police on the complaint of the victim (identity withheld), three armed motorcyclists abducted her from a local bus stop. The accused took her to a local football manufacturing unit, where, as many as six accused gang-raped the woman at gunpoint. Later, the accused threw her in local fields by considering her dead due to her critical condition and fled away.

Six passersby spotted her in unconscious condition and took her to a Daska hospital.

The police have registered the case against six accused including Azeem, Ali Raza, Asif, Ansar, Kaleem and Yaseen with no arrest till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, an accused Saqib sodomised an 11-year-old boy in Daska city's congested Umer Town locality here on Monday. The Daska City Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.

TWO TRAFFICKERS NICKED

The FIA arrested two notorious human traffickers -Salamat Ullah and Saeed Anjum from Daska.

According to Khalid Anees, Divisional Deputy Director FIA, the accused ran a racket involved in sending innocent people abroad illegally after extorting big amounts from them. FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them.

Man knifes daughter, paramour to death

GUJRANWALA (Staff Reporter): A man killed his daughter along with her paramour allegedly after spotting them in compromising position here at Madu Khalil in Ladhewala Police limits on Monday.

According to police, Amna, wife of Asghar had allegedly established illicit relations with one Waheed. On Monday, Azam, father of the girl, spotted Amna along with Waheed in a room of his house in compromising position. Angry at his daughter, he killed both the girl with her paramour with a sharp-edged knife. On information, the Ladhewala Warriach Police shifted the dead bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Three labourers dead as

roof of shop caves in

SAHIWAL (INP): Three labourers died when roof of an under-construction shop collapsed here on Monday.

Police said that labourers were busy working at an under-construction shop in Adda Gamber area when its roof suddenly came down. As a result, three labourers were trapped under the debris and died instantly.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies from the rubble and shifted to hospital where they were handed over to the heirs after post-mortem.

Robbers kill cop, injure

guard on resistance

FAISALABAD (INP): Armed robbers killed a policeman and injured security guard upon resistance during separate robbery attempts here on Monday.

Police said that armed robbers were engaged in looting in Satiana area when a cop reached the scene. He tried to arrest the robbers at which they opened straight fire, killing him on the spot and made off with cash and valuables.

In another incident, robbers critically injured a security guard on resistance during a robbery in Chak Jhumra locality and escaped from the scene.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and the police after registration separate cases, started the investigation.

CTD nicks two suspects;

seizes explosives, detonators

TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): A Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists and recovered detonators with huge quantity of explosives on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a CTD team raided an under construction house on Toba-Khikha bypass and arrested two alleged terrorists. The CTD source informed that the suspects were identified as Muhammad Tayyab, resident of Lahore and Hussain Ahmad, resident of Vehari.

The source claimed that the lawmen recovered eight detonators, explosive material, a time devise and several ball bearings from their possession hidden in a big toy. The bomb disposal unit defused the detonators. The CTD shifted the suspected terrorists to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

'Missing' girl handed over to parents

GUJRANWALA (Staff Reporter): A local court handed over a teenage girl to her parents after the police produced her in the court.

According to police, Anzla,13, a Class seventh student, had gone missing two days ago. The Gujranwala Baghbanpura Police on Monday carried out a raid in Sialkot and recovered the girl from a youth Usman. The police produced both the girl and the youth in the court Judicial Magistrate Imtiaz Ali. The police informed the court that accused Usman took the girl to Sialkot when she was returning home from school.

Later, the court handed over the girl to her parents while accused was shifted to police station for further investigation.