A woman threw acid on her husband for marrying another woman in Vehari.

According to resources, a woman named Yasmeen threw acid on her husband upon his second marriage in Chak 47, Bangla Fazil, the native area of Vehari, and fled.

As a result her husband suffered burn injuries. The victim was rushed to nearby DHQ for treatment from where he was shifted in Nishtar hospital Multan for better medical facilities where he was stated to be in critical condition.

According to hospital sources, 35 percent of victim’s body has been burnt.