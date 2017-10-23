SIALKOT-The district administration has planned to establish a model cemetery in the outskirts of Sialkot city which lacks space for the burial.

The district administration has selected six acres of land near village Ludha in the outskirts of Sialkot city for establishing the model cemetery. A four-member committee led by Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar has also been formed to ensure early execution of the project, it said.

It would be a model graveyard having cold storage facility for dead bodies, ambulances, Janazgah, facility for the transportation of deceased person's family members, relatives and other persons for attending the funeral while special staff will be deputed for looking after the graveyard.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed added that such model cemeteries would also be established soon at Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur as well.

The people have been facing great difficulties in burial due to non-availability of place for the graves in a few of the "thickly populated" graveyards.

There are four big graveyards in Sialkot city namely Imam Sahib Graveyard, Shah Channan Graveyard, Babul Shaheed Graveyard and Mai Sabira Graveyard which are already full of graves and had no further space for the burial. These graveyards are stated to be centuries old.

Local social, religious and political circles expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They said that Sialkot lacked space for burial for a long time.

M Khalid of Hajipura- said these graveyards were centuries old and now had been congested. The local people said that all the graveyards were established by the local people on self-help basis on humanitarian grounds but the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and the district administrations had done nothing to expand these graveyards or to establish the new ones.

They urged the Sialkot Municipal Corporation to chalk out a mega plan for bringing betterment in the conditions of these ancient graveyards. The people expressed grave concern over the critical condition and urged the district administration and provincial government to allocate special places for new graveyards.

RS118M FOR REHAB OF

DANGEROUS BUILDINGS

The Punjab government has allocated Rs118 million for early reconstruction of the dangerous declared buildings of 24 government schools in Sialkot district.

The buildings department had declared these school buildings dangerous last year, advising their early repair to avert any untoward incident.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed told the media that the Punjab government is spending Rs25 million for the establishment of modern IT Labs in 15 boys and girls elementary schools across Sialkot district.

POLICE ARREST 36 BEGGARS

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested as many as 36 fake beggars from various parts of Sialkot district during a vigorous crackdown on them.

According to senior police officials, the accused including six women - Sakho Bibi, Saleema Bibi, Parveen, Kausar Bibi, Allah Rakhi and Nasreen Bibi - were posing to be disabled. The accused belong to different parts of the country and are here for begging, police officers said.

They have been booked and sent behind the bars, they added.