BAHAWALPUR-Federal Minister Education Engineer Baligur Rehman said that initial working has been completed for the establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate on a 500 acre land here.

Talking to a delegation of Bahawalpur Economic Development Forum, he added that the foundation stone of the important project will be laid in January 2018 while from February allotment of plots in the industrial estate will start.

The Federal Minister said that the establishment of Industrial Estate was the demand of the industrialists of the zone for a long time which will now be realised by the government of Punjab with the coordination of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company. He added that four different plans have been suggested for the establishing of industrial estate.

He said that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate had been connected with National Highway N-5 and it will be located 12 kilometer from Bahawalpur City, 15km from Airport and 6km from Sama Satta Railway Station at Mauza Aaghapur.

He further said that for the establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, besides 483 acre state’s unpopulated land, working is being done to acquire 22 acres of private land. He added that new chapter of development will open for the area with the establishment of Industrial Estate and employment opportunities will increase.