SARGODHA-Sargodha Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob, who is also acting chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), has lost control over the BISE’s affairs, local people said.

The wrong marking brought about after the rechecking of Intermediate papers has become a serious matter as the Punjab government constituted an inquiry team to probe the matter. The inquiry team has started working at BISE. Scores of students and their parents also came outside the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and shouted slogans against the board administration.

The daughter of ruling party MPA Nadia Aziz is also among the affected students. The slot of BISE chairman is lying vacant for more than six months. However the commissioner has taken additional charge of chairman BISE.