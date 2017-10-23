Another four-day physical remand of the accused in Qandeel Baloch murder case, Mufti Abdul Qavi was granted by a court on Monday after the judge recorded his statement in an ambulance following his angiography.

Reportedly, investigation officer in the case requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of the accused and permit performing a polygraphy test. However, the judge granted another four-day remand and handed over Qavi to police.

Statement of the accused was recorded in an ambulance today.

Qavi was arrested last week after his plea for bail was rejected by the court in Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Baloch also known by name Fauzia Azeem was strangled to death in a Multan house in July 2016. The murder was orchestrated by her younger brother and a cousin who were held by law enforcers following the incident.

Mufti Abdul Qavi, who was stripped of his post following a meeting with the controversial social media star in Karachi, was named in the challan filed by police in the court following registration of a case.