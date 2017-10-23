Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared before accountability court today for the seventh time as hearing on corruption reference against him resumed today.

The National Accountability Court (NAB) has filed reference of 'holding assets beyond the known source of income' against the minister.

NAB prosecution presented two more witnesses before the court who are being cross-questioned by Dar's lawyer Khawaja Haris. The statement of first witness Abul Rehman Gondal was recorded. He took oath before recording statement.

In his statement, the witness told the court that he is branch manager of a private bank. He presented the documents related to account held by Dar in the bank along with application for ATM card.

"On 16th August I appeared before NAB Lahore and provided them relevant documents," he told the court.