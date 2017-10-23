SHEIKHUPURA-Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Arqum Tariq referred the case of private housing society Sun City Housing to LDA director, asking the authority to get resolved the problems confronted by the dwellers of the housing society.

The DC took the action following a host of public complaints against the Sun City Housing Society, owned by Asif Iqbal.

In his letter to LDA, the DC wrote that a number of people had purchased plots in the society and later constructed houses about 10 years ago. He pointed out that in the agreement, the society management, in writing, had committed that all possible civic facilities would be provided to the dwellers. But ironically, the owner did not fulfil his commitments.

As the society falls in the jurisdiction of LDA, the authority should consider its prime duty and get basic and essential facilities like sewerage, water supply, school, public parks, community centre, graveyard, carpeted roads infrastructure and water filtration plant provided by the society owner under the relevant laws.

Earlier, residents of the society had submitted an application to the DC in which they expressed concerned over the housing society’s failure to provide basic civic facilities to its members. The DC assured the applicants that he would extend full cooperation to the residents in this connection.