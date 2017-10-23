A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday resumed the hearing of a disqualification petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen, filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi.

Imran's counsel Naeem Bukhari presented his arguments as the court resumed the hearing. Bukhari said that the petitioner has been giving an impression that his client is changing stance in the case, which is not true.

He was responding to the petitioner’s counsel Akram Sheikh’s assertion that Imran has changed his stance as many as eight times in the case.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the new documents submitted by the PTI chief are misleading.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the PTI chief submitted all relevant financial records. “Mr Khan submitted the records [which] the petitioner even did not demand.”

He ruled that the top court wants both parties to get the equal chance in the case to present their arguments.

The CJP said that the bench will determine whether Imran lied as a parliamentarian or not in connection with the Bani Gala money trail. “The receipts of Bani Gala money trail from Jemima to Imran have been examined,” he added.

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.