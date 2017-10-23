Mufti Qavi to remain hospitalised in MIC

MULTAN: Mufti Abdul Qavi's angiography report shows that his left valve is blocked. According to the medical team of the Multan Institute of Cardiology, Mufti Abdul Qavi will go through another phase of angiography either on Monday or Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Dr Fahad informed that the cleric was taken into custody while travelling to Jhang. Court has handed over Mufti Qavi to police on 4-day judicial remand in Qandeel Baloch murder case. It was earlier reported that Mufti would undergo an angiography after he started having chest pain. Police said they shifted the cleric to the hospital as soon as he started having chest pain. The cleric was taken to emergency ward of Multan Institute of Cardiology on Thursday. The MIC Director stated that his blood pressure was higher and heartbeat faster than normal. The accused, who has been kept under observation in the hospital, is also reported to have a history of two stent placements. Multan Institute of Cardiology issued the statement that the hospital cannot discharge the patient without comprehensive treatment.–NNI



Knife attack: Couple injured in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A couple was made the target of a knife attack by unidentified assailants in Chak Jhumra area, marking the latest of such horrific incidents that have left the public terrorised. According to details, two unknown suspects attempted to stab or seriously injure a man and his wife near Sitara Chowk late the other night. However, only the woman suffered knife injuries to her hand. She was subsequently transferred to nearby hospital, police sources revealed. Authorities said that investigation has been launched to probe the latest knife attack. People are already concerned over attacks by anti-social elements particularly in Karachi, injuring over a dozen women. Unidentified attackers have been subjecting women in numerous major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Gujranwala, among others to knife-related assaults since September 25, causing a nationwide panic.–INP



Police nab Dasti's brother with stolen timber

MUZAFARGARH: Mushtaq Dasti, brother of MNA Jamshed Dasti, has been booked by the police along with two others on charges of stealing Timber from the Forest Department. As per reports, Mushtaq Dasti and his companions were caught by forest guard Muhammad Azhar when they were busy stealing timber. The forest guard approached the Civil Lines Police which have registered a case against the culprits. Media reports revealed that police immediately reached on the spot and arrested Mushtaq Dasti and his fellows along with the stolen timber. Police claimed that Jamshed Dasti attempted to get his brother free but the police defied all pressure.–Staff Reporter



Three suspended over birth of baby in ambulance

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani suspended three officials, including a female medical officer, on the charge of negligence which caused birth of a newborn in ambulance. Taking notice of the incident, the DC suspended Medical Officer of THQ Hospital Tandlianwala Dr Qurratul Aein Imam, Emergency Technician 1122 Muhammad Abbas and Driver 1122 Ambulance Muhammad Yaseen. The DC said that a four-member inquiry committee has been constituted which would probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest. A spokesman for the health department said that Shazia Bibi of Chak 426-GB was brought to the THQ Hospital Tandlianwala for delivery but gynaecologist of the hospital referred the woman to the DHQ Hospital Faisalabad. Shazia Bibi was being shifted to the DHQ Hospital in an ambulance when she gave birth to a female baby in the van after which the woman and her baby were shifted to the THQ Hospital Tandlianwala where their condition is stated out of danger.–INP



AJK 70th founding day celebrations begin today

MUZAFFARABAD: Week-long celebrations in connection with 70th Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will commence from Monday (today). The founding day of AJK will be celebrated with national zeal and spirit on Tuesday. The day will dawn with 21 guns salute in the state capital Muzaffarabad. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It will be a public holiday throughout the state and flag hoisting ceremonies, seminars and prayer ceremonies will be held across the state to mark the day.–NNI



Late journalist paid tribute

KASUR: Late Kasur Press Club chairman Ashraf Wahla performed Jihad with pen throughout his life by highlighting the woes faced by deprived segments of society. It was stated by Kasur Press Club Chairman Haji Sharif Mehr during a “Mehfil-e-Naat” held in remembrance of late Wahla. Mufti Naeem Javed Nuri also addressed the ceremony which was attended by people from all walks of life. At the end, two persons - Ashfaq and Hafeez - were selected for Umrah through ballot. Ashfaq gifted his Umrah ticket to the wife of late Ashraf Wahla.–Staff Reporter