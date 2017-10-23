SADIQABAD-The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has been struggling for the enforcement of Sharia in the country, said JUI-F Tehsil Amir Qari Shahid Mehmood.

Addressing a party meeting here, he said that the JUI-F wishes to change the corrupt political system though Parliament. He said that his party would go all-out for the protection of the ideology of Pakistan. He said Islam teaches peace and brotherhood. He urged people to unite at the JUI-F platform to struggle for Sharia enforcement in the country. He said JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been discharging his duties in a befitting way. He claimed JUI-F has an extensive network in Sadiqabad. The party's reorganisation at tehsil level is underway, he added. The party's senior workers would be given important responsibilities, he stated. The JUI-F would contest the next general election with full preparation, he declared. A JUI-F unit at Bigarh Garhi was formed on the occasion. Maulana Faqirullah was elected as chief patron, Qari Habibullah as amir, Abdul Sattar as naib amir, Hafiz Zahid as general secretary, Ashraf as joint secretary, Younus as treasurer and Nusratullah as secretary information of unit level.

Minority greeted

A PML-N delegation comprising representatives of Hindu minority called on Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Sucrat Aman here the other day. The delegation was led by PML-N leader Vijay Kumar. The DC informed the delegation about the steps taken by the government and district administration for their festival Diwali.

He informed the delegation that bazaars have been established in RY Khan district on the occasion of Diwali where from people belonging to the minority can purchase daily-use items at subsidised rates.

He said Hindu people are free in Pakistan to practice their rituals. Problems faced by the minority would be resolved on priority basis, he vowed. He thanked the delegation for bringing sweets for him and expressed best wishes for them. The delegation also included Pandit Kalash Kumar, Ram Parkash and others.