SADIQABAD: A condolence reference was held in memory of martyrs of “Karsaz incident” here the other day. The reference was held under different wings of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing the participants, local PPP leader Khawar Bajwa paid glowing tribute to the martyrs. He termed 18th October a black day in the history of Pakistan. He said that the Karsaz bombing had united the entire nation against terrorism. He said the PPP’s history is replete with sacrifices. “PPP Founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto had also sacrifices their lives for democratic stability and welfare of the common man,” he maintained. Participants, at the end, prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace. Besides a large number of workers, local PPP leaders including Arshad, Sanaullah, Sarfaraz, Imam Bakhsh, Dr Shahid, Tariq, Amjad, Rajesh Kumar, Shabbir, Sher Ali and Badal Farman attended the reference.

Ex-HCBA president dies

Ahmedpur East: Ex-president High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur Sardar Ashiq Muhammad Khakwani died after protracted illness. He also elected several times as president TBA Ahmedpur East. He was buried in local grave yard. President TBA Sardar Nazar Hussain Aslam has condoled his death.