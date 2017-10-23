RAHIM YAR KHAN-A young man allegedly died after torture in police custody in the Sadiqabad city police station here the other day.

The Sadiqabad City Police arrested Asad, 20, resident of Chak 169-P some days back when he was returning home after meeting his friend on the charges of involvement in "illicit activities."

According to the bereaved family, the police allegedly tortured Asad critically during custody due to which he got multiple injuries. The family alleged that the police also took Rs150,000 from him. The family claimed that police arrested Asad in a false case of "possessing his money." Asad succumbs to his injuries in Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH). Spokesperson for the RY Khan DPO, Umar Saleem claimed that Asad was arrested on October 12 from a brothel house and after his medical check-up, an FIR was registered against under section 371 A and B. "On October 13, he was sent to jail on judicial remand and after getting bail from court, he was released," he added. He asserted that the police heard about Asad's death through media.