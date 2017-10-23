ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Islamabad will take up the corruption reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today as more prosecution witnesses would depose before the court.

The defence counsel in the case, Kh. Haris advocate, was not present on previous date of hearing due to which the statement of the witness could not be recorded so the court had adjourned the hearing for today.

Out of total 28 prosecution witnesses the fifth prosecution witness would testify before the court today while Kh. Haris would cross examine the witness.

NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN TODAY

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was indicted by the court through his representative Zaafir Khan is likely to return today as he was required to appear before the court in all the three corruption references against him, his daughter and son-in-law on October 26. The court had already directed the prosecution to present the witnesses before the court on October 26.