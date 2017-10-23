ISLAMABAD - Soon after the completion of intra-party elections, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chairman General (retd) Pervez Musharraf called the meeting of newly-elected office bearers and members of the central executive committee (CEC) for a meeting to be held in Dubai on October 24.

Besides administering oath to the newly-elected members, the party chairman will discuss current political situation in the country and the future direction in the context of the 2018 general elections. The elected office bearers and members of the CEC led by APML Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad will travel to Dubai on Tuesday, October 24.

APML Joint Secretary (Information) Shehzad Arabi Satti in a statement issued here on Sunday said that the party had completed its Intra-party elections on all levels including central, provincial and overseas chapters.

In three days of meetings with the members, General Musharraf will discuss in detail future strategies in formulating party policies and how the party could effectively campaign for the next general elections.

General Musharraf will take suggestions from the party workers in this regard, the APML joint secretary said.