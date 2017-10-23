PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had gone back on his words of merging the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a public gathering in Chamkani organised in connection with the by-election in NA-4 Peshawar, he said that if merger of the tribal areas with the KP was a conspiracy hatched by the federal government, then why did JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not leave the government.

Khan reiterated that the ANP would make all possible efforts needed for the Fata-KP merger, as it was the only viable option.

The ANP leader said that the time was right to take the decision of mainstreaming the tribal areas with the rest of the country.

Accusing the PTI of utilising government’s resources in electioneering for the by-poll, he said that the ANP would win the seat.

Khan said that the people of the area would reject the politics of the PTI in coming polls.

He demanded of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief to take action against all those named in the Panama Papers case and not just Nawaz Sharif alone.

The ANP leader claimed that there were Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers case who were said to have 30 to 35 offshore companies registered in their names.

He claimed that the PTI government had done nothing for the people of the KP in the last four and a half years.

Khan said that the PTI chairman was focused on becoming the next premier and that was why the KP government was not taking the interest needed in running the affairs of the province.