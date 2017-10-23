Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday clarified that there is no conflict between her and Hamza Shahbaz.

Maryam said Hamza is her younger brother, and the whole family is united under Nawaz Sharif. She said the opponents start spreading rumors of clash when they can’t find any other thing. "Those who wish for dispute within the family will be disappointed," she added.

She rubbished rumours stating that when there was nothing to talk about, opponents had resorted to mere gossiping. “There is no conflict with Hamza. He is my younger brother,” she said. “The entire Sharif family is united and stands by the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

She also talked about the accountability of Sharif family and said it is the first time in world’s history that cases are being heard after the verdict of disqualification has been announced.

Maryam remarked that evidences are being searched by those who don’t have any. She inquired that how can a dead institution like National Accountability Bureau (NAB) become alive suddenly.

She maintained that Nawaz’s disqualification actually benefitted him a lot. She said she is trying to fulfill the responsibility in best possible way that her party has handed over to her.

She hoped that the democratic government will complete its tenure, and said the decision of contesting election will be taken by the party.