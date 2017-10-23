MUZAFFARABAD-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Sunday said that there is no replacement for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the whole party is united under his leadership.

According to a press communiqué issued by the PM Secretariat here, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider was addressing a press conference in London. Raja Farooq Haider said that a concerted campaign is being run to break PML-N into many factions but, he said, all such efforts have failed so far and would never succeed in future.

He said that the PML-N leadership and workers are well aware of the conspiracy against the party and Pakistan's interests.

"There is only one leader of PML-N and that's Nawaz Sharif. Anyone who disassociates himself from him and lets him down will have no future. Anyone who deserts Nawaz Sharif will not be able to hold his head high and gain trust of the voters. There's no future for anyone who leaves Nawaz."

Haider warned that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for the mistakes made in its 70 years history. "We paid a heavy price in 1971. Such tactics don't work anymore, anyone who thinks that he will succeed through such tricks against Nawaz Sharif should learn lessons from history and not repeat mistakes which are destined to fail."

The premier said that he travelled with Nawaz Sharif on GT Road from Islamabad to Lahore and witnessed the love and affection the masses showered on him. "Anyone who leaves him at this time will end up with humiliation," the AJK PM claimed.

Raja Farooq Haider lamented that a few social media activists were arrested by the FIA for exercising their right to free speech.

He said that anyone violating the law should be tried under the cyber crime laws but action shouldn't be discriminatory towards only one group. He said that kidnapping of the activists was unacceptable because freedom of expression is the fundamental human right.

He said such actions brought bad image to Pakistan abroad and gave a wrong impression about Pakistan. "This is against the interests of Pakistan," he said in his concluding remarks.