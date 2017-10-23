BANNU - A woman, hailing from the North Waziristan Agency (NWA) gave birth to quintuplets at a hospital here on Sunday. Belonging to Datta Khel area of the NWA, Hizbullah brought his wife to a private hospital in serious condition, where she gave birth to five babies --- four girls and a boy. The births did not require any surgery. All the newborn were said to be in stable condition.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Oct-2017 here.
NWA woman gives birth to five babies
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus