BANNU - A woman, hailing from the North Waziristan Agency (NWA) gave birth to quintuplets at a hospital here on Sunday. Belonging to Datta Khel area of the NWA, Hizbullah brought his wife to a private hospital in serious condition, where she gave birth to five babies --- four girls and a boy. The births did not require any surgery. All the newborn were said to be in stable condition.