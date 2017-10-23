ATTOCK-Former Attock district nazim Tahir Sadiq's Major Group and the PML-Q district leaders have decided to join PTI.

Tahir said that formal announcement in this respect will be made in a public gathering on November 6 where PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be the chief guest.

He was addressing a press conference in Jinnah Hall Attock. He said that PTI will become stronger as Major Group and PML-Q has finally decided to join PTI. He said at present Major Group and PML-Q has one MNA, 40 union council chairmen, Chairperson District Council and councillor. When these leaders will join PTI, certainly the PTI will emerge as stronger party in Attock district, he said.

He said the corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are of entirely different nature as Nawaz Sharif sent billions of rupees abroad while Imran Khan brought something to the country. He said bringing corrupt leaders to book was the credit of Imran Khan. Talking about tickets for national and provincial assemblies seats, he said that PTI leadership will decide the issue on merit. He very clearly said that the decision of party leadership will be accepted.

EFFORTS FOR PUBLIC

WELFARE AFOOT: MINISTER

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to solve the public problems, adding that the government departments are bound to serve the people in a respectable manner.

He said the officers were specially required to be kind to the people and to their subordinate staff. Talking to journalists on different issues at his residence, he said that a letter related to relaxation of policy for admission in MSc Physics in Govt Boys College Attock has been forwarded to authorities concerned. He hoped that desired reply will be received soon.

Talking about the problems like stoppage of doctors' salaries and disgraceful attitude of In-charge doctor, the Minister said that he would order CEO Health to resolve the issues. While talking about the prevailing scenario in the country he said that the govt believed in serving the people and wanted the development and prosperity of the country for which mega projects have been launched.