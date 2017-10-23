SADIQABAD-Local PTI leader Mehrab Khan Khattak said that his party would pull Pakistan out of the economic and energy crises. Talking to media, he said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is determined to eliminate the culture of corruption, intercession, injustice, lawlessness etc from the country. The PTI is struggling for better future of the youth, he claimed. He termed youth a valuable asset to the party. The PTI will give a tough time to all political rivals in Rahim Yar Khan district in the next general election.

PAPERS' WRONG CHECKING

A renowned educationist expressed grave concerns over repeated complaints of students regarding wrong checking of papers in matriculation and Intermediate exams. Talking to The Nation, Prof Fahad Munir said that paper checkers are playing with future of the students. He stressed the need for appointing qualified and experienced teachers for rechecking of papers so that future of students could be secured.

N policies lauded

Dictators caused an unbearable loss to the economy of Pakistan. It is due to effective economic policies of the PML-N that the country has been put on the path to prosperity. It was stated PML-N MPA Sardar Raees Mehmoob Ahmed during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the PML-N condemns unconstitutional acts by any party. The country cannot bear democratic instability, he added. He claimed that the PML-N would sweep the next general election. He said that enemies of Pakistan have teamed up against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. "But the project will be completed at all cost," he maintained. He lauded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making efforts for development of South Punjab.