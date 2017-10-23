TOBA TEK SINGH-Hundreds of citizens and students took out a rally here against the government's plan to set up Danish School by abolishing the Government High School No 1.

The rally started from railway level crossing located on Multan Road and protesters reached Allah Hoo Chowk where a public meeting was addressed by leaders of different political parties and NGOs. They said they were not the opponents of Centre of Excellence school but they were opposing its establishment in the building of a running school. They said it was a historical background as it was established in 1930. It has vast area of 116 kanal of land with 38 classrooms and its 3,000 students and they must be given right to study in the same school.

They announced that citizens and students will offer resistance if the historic building of Government High School No 1 was demolished.

KILN-WORKERS

PROTEST CONTINUES

The brick-kiln workers along with their women and children continued their sit-in on the second consecutive day.

The kiln workers' leaders, Muhammad Shabbir and others condemned the district administration and labour department officials for being indifferent to resolve their problems.

They flayed the officials for allowing the kiln owners to pay labourers only Rs1,110 per 1,000 bricks. They warned to start a march from Toba to Lahore on foot if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, social activists and office-bearers of different political parties and NGOs visited the sit-in camp and expressed solidarity with the kiln workers.